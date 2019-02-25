× Thousands without power across Central Pennsylvania

CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA– Thousands of people are without power this morning, with high winds being the primary cause for outages.

According to the PPL Outage Map, over 4,500 people are without power in a region across Duncannon, Newport and Millersburg across Dauphin and Perry Counties.

Additionally, nearly 900 people are without power across Mechanicsburg, Carlisle and Harrisburg in Dauphin and Cumberland Counties.

PPL is reporting that nearly 600 people are without power in Elizabethtown due to a tripped breaker or blown fuse, and there is not an estimated repair time available as of 5:00 a.m.

According to Met Ed’s outage map, there are thousands of outages across the area, with the following counties having customers without power as of 5:00 a.m.:

Adams County: 562

Cumberland County: 454

Dauphin County: 112

Franklin County: 912

Lancaster County: 49

Lebanon County: 466

York: 713

Estimated repair times for the outages range from 6:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. to altogether unknown.

High winds are expected across the area into Monday evening.