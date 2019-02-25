Thousands without power across Central Pennsylvania
CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA– UPDATE (Noon): The number of power outages across Central Pennsylvania, as of noon:
PPL
- Cumberland County: 718
- Dauphin County: 1,169
- Lancaster County: 1,324
- Lebanon County: 24
- York County: 57
Met Ed
- Adams County: 269
- Cumberland County: 404
- Dauphin County: 234
- Franklin County: 697
- Lancaster County: 12
- Lebanon County: 311
- York County: 1,723
UPDATE (10:00 a.m.): Thousands of people continue to be without power across the area this morning.
According to the PPL Outage Map, over 2,000 people are without power near Duncannon, while more than 1,400 are without power near Harrisburg.
There are also over 500 people without power near Lititz.
Many of the outages do not have estimated repair times.
According to Met Ed’s outage map, there are still thousands of outages across the area, with the following counties having customers without power:
- Adams County: 551
- Cumberland County: 1,506
- Dauphin County: 107
- Franklin County: 507
- Lancaster County: Less than 5
- Lebanon County: 363
- York County: 1,236
PREVIOUSLY: Thousands of people are without power this morning, with high winds being the primary cause for outages.
According to the PPL Outage Map, over 4,500 people are without power in a region across Duncannon, Newport and Millersburg across Dauphin and Perry Counties.
Additionally, nearly 900 people are without power across Mechanicsburg, Carlisle and Harrisburg in Dauphin and Cumberland Counties.
PPL is reporting that nearly 600 people are without power in Elizabethtown due to a tripped breaker or blown fuse, and there is not an estimated repair time available as of 5:00 a.m.
According to Met Ed’s outage map, there are thousands of outages across the area, with the following counties having customers without power as of 5:00 a.m.:
- Adams County: 562
- Cumberland County: 454
- Dauphin County: 112
- Franklin County: 912
- Lancaster County: 49
- Lebanon County: 466
- York County: 713
Estimated repair times for the outages range from 6:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. to altogether unknown.
High winds are expected across the area into Monday evening.