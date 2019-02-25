× Thousands without power across Central Pennsylvania

CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA– UPDATE (Noon): The number of power outages across Central Pennsylvania, as of noon:

PPL

Cumberland County: 718

Dauphin County: 1,169

Lancaster County: 1,324

Lebanon County: 24

York County: 57

Met Ed

Adams County: 269

Cumberland County: 404

Dauphin County: 234

Franklin County: 697

Lancaster County: 12

Lebanon County: 311

York County: 1,723

UPDATE (10:00 a.m.): Thousands of people continue to be without power across the area this morning.

According to the PPL Outage Map, over 2,000 people are without power near Duncannon, while more than 1,400 are without power near Harrisburg.

There are also over 500 people without power near Lititz.

Many of the outages do not have estimated repair times.

According to Met Ed’s outage map, there are still thousands of outages across the area, with the following counties having customers without power:

Adams County: 551

Cumberland County: 1,506

Dauphin County: 107

Franklin County: 507

Lancaster County: Less than 5

Lebanon County: 363

York County: 1,236

PREVIOUSLY: Thousands of people are without power this morning, with high winds being the primary cause for outages.

According to the PPL Outage Map, over 4,500 people are without power in a region across Duncannon, Newport and Millersburg across Dauphin and Perry Counties.

Additionally, nearly 900 people are without power across Mechanicsburg, Carlisle and Harrisburg in Dauphin and Cumberland Counties.

PPL is reporting that nearly 600 people are without power in Elizabethtown due to a tripped breaker or blown fuse, and there is not an estimated repair time available as of 5:00 a.m.

According to Met Ed’s outage map, there are thousands of outages across the area, with the following counties having customers without power as of 5:00 a.m.:

Adams County: 562

Cumberland County: 454

Dauphin County: 112

Franklin County: 912

Lancaster County: 49

Lebanon County: 466

York County: 713

Estimated repair times for the outages range from 6:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. to altogether unknown.

High winds are expected across the area into Monday evening.