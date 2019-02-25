× Two people injured in York County crash that involved a school van, another vehicle

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Update: A York Suburban School District van was carrying two students Monday afternoon when it was involved in a crash with another vehicle.

The accident occurred in the 800 block of Kings Mill Road.

Police say the driver of the van as well as the other vehicle were injured, though, the extent of their injuries is unknown at this time. The two students were not injured, according to police.

Previous: A school van and vehicle were involved in a crash Monday afternoon in Spring Garden Township, according to dispatch.

The accident occurred in the area of South Richland Avenue and Kings Mill Road, dispatch says. The call came in at 3:35 p.m.

Injuries have been reported, dispatch adds. Though, the number of people and the extent of injuries is unknown at this time.