$30,000 reward being offered for information leading to recovery of Civil War era rifle

SUSQUEHANNA TWP., Dauphin County — A reward of $30,000 is now being offered for information that leads to the recovery of an 1860 Henry repeating rifle that was stolen three years ago from The Education Gallery at the National Civil War Museum, according to Harrisburg Police.

The rifle, along with two Civil War Colt revolvers were on display when they were taken sometime between February 13, 2016 and February 14, 2016. Police say an unknown suspect used a sledge hammer to break a window and enter the building. The suspect then used a hammer to shatter the cases that contained the firearms.

The rifle was engraved with Simon Cameron’s name, who served as President Abraham Lincoln’s secretary of war.

The rifle, along with the revolvers, had been at one time presented to Cameron and were on loan to the museum.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the rifle should contact Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900 or submit a tip here.