× 6 people charged in melee following York High’s 66-63 boys basketball playoff loss to Muhlenberg

YORK — The School District of the City of York issued a statement Tuesday afternoon regarding the wild finish to Monday night’s District 3 Class 5A boys basketball playoff game held at William Penn High School.

Moments after the buzzer sounded at the end of Muhlenberg’s 66-63 victory over the Bearcats, several fans from both schools got involved in a confrontation on the court that resulted in several people being led from the gymnasium in handcuffs.

The game was a physical contest that included a total of 52 personal foul calls against both teams and three technical foul calls against York High, including one in the game’s closing seconds that essentially decided the outcome, according to accounts of the game in the York Daily Record and the Reading Eagle.

The school district said district police reviewed video footage of the incident and interviewed several eyewitnesses.

As a result of that investigation, the district said:

Four adults were charged with disorderly conduct by the York City School District Police Department

A disorderly conduct charge against one York High student has been referred to the York City Police Department

One Muhlenberg student was charged with disorderly conduct by York City School District Police Department

All of the individuals charged in the incident will be banned from attending all future School District of the City of York sporting events

Two additional Muhlenberg students will also be banned from attending all future events in the district

No one was injured in the incident, which the district says “was quickly brought under control by district security staff.”

In addition, the district said, “the School District of the City of York is committed to providing extracurricular opportunities to its students in a safe environment. Even when tensions are high, the district expects all guests to behave respectfully. The vast majority of the many people who attended Monday’s game acted accordingly.

“We congratulate the Muhlenberg team on their victory, and wish them well in their upcoming competition,” the district’s statement concludes. “The York High basketball season continues Thursday with a home game against Northern York. We encourage the community to come out and support the Bearcats.”