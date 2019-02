DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Crews battled a house fire late Monday night.

According to emergency dispatch, fire personnel responded to a house fire in the 200 block of State Street in Middletown around 11:15 p.m.

It is unknown if anyone was hurt in the blaze, and the cause of the fire is unconfirmed.

This is a developing story. FOX43 will provide details as they become available.