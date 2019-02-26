FOX43 Capitol Beat: Majority Leader Bryan Cutler

State Representative Bryan Cutler (R-Lancaster), the newly chosen leader for the Pennsylvania State House Republicans, was a guest Tuesday morning on the FOX43 Capitol Beat.

Cutler joined FOX43 Morning News anchor Matt Maisel in the midst of budget hearings in Harrisburg. Governor Tom Wolf and Democrats are asking for increases in the state’s minimum wage, a fee for state police usage in communities which don’t have their own municipal police coverage, and a $200 million increase in basic education funding, among other items.

Cutler also addressed statute of limitations reform as it relates to the Pennsylvania Catholic Church, and legislation which failed to pass the General Assembly in October and is expected to be reintroduced shortly.