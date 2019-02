Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOWER WINDSOR TOWNSHIP, York County, PA. --- High winds Monday trashed a landfill site.

Republic Services Modern Landfill is left cleaning up a mess after high winds tore through some of the barrier fencing around the site of the property.

Crews of 15 to 20 people will be cleaning up with the hopes of clearing the trash scattered on-site by Thursday.

Trash that was blown off-site was cleared up on Tuesday.

Officials say the majority of their four levels of barrier fencing, luckily, did its job.