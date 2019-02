× Hummelstown man accused of assaulting victim with knife

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A Hummelstown man was arrested Saturday after he allegedly assaulted a victim with a knife.

Police received a report of a domestic violence case that day. An investigation led to the apprehension of 27-year-old Ehab Abdelsamad.

He has been charged with harassment, aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of children, terroristic threats and simple assault, court documents show.