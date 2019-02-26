Lancaster man accused of punching, head-locking victim during domestic dispute
LANCASTER — Police in Manheim Township have charged a 31-year-old Lancaster man with simple assault, harassment, and public drunkenness after a domestic dispute Monday night on the 1000 block of Grofftown Road.
Jonathan R. Millet is accused of punching a victim 10 times in the face and neck area in two separate attacks. He is also accused of placing the victim in a headlock, police say.
Millet was visibly under the influence of alcohol when officers arrived on the scene, police say.
The incident happened around 9 p.m.
Millet was arrested, processed, and taken to Central Arraignment, according to police.
