Lancaster man accused of punching, head-locking victim during domestic dispute

LANCASTER — Police in Manheim Township have charged a 31-year-old Lancaster man with simple assault, harassment, and public drunkenness after a domestic dispute Monday night on the 1000 block of Grofftown Road.

Jonathan R. Millet is accused of punching a victim 10 times in the face and neck area in two separate attacks. He is also accused of placing the victim in a headlock, police say.

Millet was visibly under the influence of alcohol when officers arrived on the scene, police say.

The incident happened around 9 p.m.

Millet was arrested, processed, and taken to Central Arraignment, according to police.

