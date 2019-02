× Man accused of threatening two individuals within days of each other

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Police are looking for a 27-year-old man wanted on a slew of charges in connection to two incidents within days of each other.

Thomas Stone allegedly left a threatening voicemail on another individual’s cell phone on February 16 — police were alerted of the incident the following day.

Stone is accused of telling the individual he would “break (his) jaw,” and would come “split his head wide open right now.”

The second incident took place on February 19, when Stone banged on the door of his father-in-law’s house around 3:15 a.m. before fleeing.

Stone then allegedly called the man and threatened him before showing up at the residence a second time, the criminal complaint says.

According to the criminal complaint, Stone pounded on the door and continued to threaten the man.

Police located Stone’s vehicle and searched it after obtaining a warrant.

In total, Stone faces charges of burglary, terroristic threats, possessing instrument of crime with intent, simple assault, criminal mischief, loitering and prowling at night and harassment, court documents show.