Maryland robbery suspected arrested in West Manheim after his vehicle becomes stuck in a field

Posted 11:17 AM, February 26, 2019, by , Updated at 11:18AM, February 26, 2019

WEST MANHEIM, York County — A 26-year-old man accused of multiple armed robberies in Maryland and Pennsylvania was apprehended Saturday morning in West Manheim Township after his minivan became stuck in a muddy field, police say.

Photo: West Manheim Township Police

Jake Taliafferro Werlang, of Thurmont, Maryland, was apprehended after leading police on a chase through a residential neighborhood and into an agricultural field Saturday, police say. After his vehicle became stuck in the mud, Werlang allegedly abandoned it and fled on foot, tossing a gun into the woods. He was apprehended after a short chase, police say, and police recovered the firearm.

West Manheim Police say the incident began around 6 a.m. Saturday, when they were advised to be on the lookout for a suspect who had allegedly robbed several convenience stores in the Manchester, Maryland area.

Police say officers found a suspicious vehicle about 15 minutes later, and attempted to stop it after observing a traffic violation.

West Manheim Police were assisted by Penn Township Police, Hanover Borough Police, and members of the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office in investigating Werlang.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.