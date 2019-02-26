× Maryland robbery suspected arrested in West Manheim after his vehicle becomes stuck in a field

WEST MANHEIM, York County — A 26-year-old man accused of multiple armed robberies in Maryland and Pennsylvania was apprehended Saturday morning in West Manheim Township after his minivan became stuck in a muddy field, police say.

Jake Taliafferro Werlang, of Thurmont, Maryland, was apprehended after leading police on a chase through a residential neighborhood and into an agricultural field Saturday, police say. After his vehicle became stuck in the mud, Werlang allegedly abandoned it and fled on foot, tossing a gun into the woods. He was apprehended after a short chase, police say, and police recovered the firearm.

West Manheim Police say the incident began around 6 a.m. Saturday, when they were advised to be on the lookout for a suspect who had allegedly robbed several convenience stores in the Manchester, Maryland area.

Police say officers found a suspicious vehicle about 15 minutes later, and attempted to stop it after observing a traffic violation.

West Manheim Police were assisted by Penn Township Police, Hanover Borough Police, and members of the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office in investigating Werlang.