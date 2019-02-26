Middletown woman admits to traveling to complete prostitution deal during traffic stop
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– A Middletown woman is facing charges after being found in possession of drugs on the way to complete a pre-arranged prostitution deal.
Christy Beaver, 43, is facing prostitution and possession of drug paraphernalia charges for the incident.
On February 16, police stopped Beaver in Lower Swatara Township for a faulty brake light.
During the stop, police found drug paraphernalia and a black BB gun revolver replica inside the vehicle.
She admitted to police that she was traveling to a local motel to meet a man from a pre-arranged deal to pay her for sex.
Beaver was arrested and incarcerated at the Dauphin County Prison.
