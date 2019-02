× Millersville University student reported missing Monday night

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Millersville University student was reported missing Monday night, the university said in an email to the campus community.

Millersville University said that 21-year-old Brandon Harper had been missing since Sunday and he was last seen driving a gold Buick with license plate number: JGY7930. Harper did not have his cell phone with him.

Harper’s father said on Facebook that his son may be driving to Maine. He added that his son’s last known stop was in Massachusetts sometime Tuesday morning.

Anyone with information on Harper’s whereabouts should contact Millersville Borough Police at 717-872-4657.