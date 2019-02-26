MLB, Atlantic League reach agreement to test experimental rules and equipment

NEW YORK — Fans heading to Atlantic League ballparks should expect changes for the next three years thanks to an agreement between Major League Baseball and the league where eight teams, including the York Revolution and Lancaster Barnstormers, reside.

The agreement, announced by both parties Tuesday, will permit MLB to test experimental playing rules and equipment throughout the Atlantic League season, starting in 2019, that could — at some point — become effective at baseball’s highest level.

No specifics were given but MLB said that it will enhance its scouting coverage of the Atlantic League by installing radar tracking technology in all eight stadiums and providing statistical services to its clubs.

“We are excited to announce this new partnership with the Atlantic League,” said Morgan Sword, MLB’s Senior Vice President, League Economics & Operations. “We look forward to bringing some of the best ideas about the future of our game to life in a highly competitive environment.”

Atlantic League President Rick White added, “The Atlantic League prides itself on innovation. In that spirit, our Board of Directors, led by Chairman and Founder Frank Boulton, enthusiastically and unanimously approved this forward-looking agreement.”

The experimental playing rules and equipment changes for the 2019 season will be announced in the coming weeks.