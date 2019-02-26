× ‘MMA fighter’ accused of spitting on deputies during struggle at York County Central Booking

YORK COUNTY — A 28-year-old Carlisle man being transported to York County Central Booking on a DUI charge is facing additional charges after allegedly spitting on several sheriff’s deputies during a struggle early Saturday morning, according to a criminal complaint affidavit.

Tyler James Schlusser, 28, of the 500 block of East Street, Carlisle, is charged with aggravated assault, aggravated harassment by prisoner, simple assault, and harassment in the incident, which occurred around 3 a.m. at York County Central Booking, according to the criminal complaint.

Schlusser was brought to the booking center by Carroll Township Police on the DUI charge. Some time after his arrival, he allegedly became upset when he was told he’d have to use an office phone — and not his cell phone — to call for a ride home, police said in the criminal complaint.

He then allegedly began cursing at the deputies and resisted their efforts to move him to a different area of the booking center, according to the criminal complaint.

When one deputy attempted to remove his handcuffs and put him in a restraint chair, police say, Schlusser allegedly challenged the deputy to a fight, stating he was “an MMA fighter.”

He then allegedly spat on five of the deputies as they tried to get him under control, according to police.

During the struggle, police say, Schlusser allegedly grabbed two deputies’ wrists and attempted to twist them. One of the deputies struck Schlusser in the face and head to get him to release her, according to the criminal complaint.

She was later taken to York Hospital for treatment of injuries to her arm, according to the criminal complaint.