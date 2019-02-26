× Newport man dies after crash in Perry County

PERRY COUNTY, Pa.– A Newport man is dead after a weekend crash.

Derek Keefer, 23, was pronounced dead the scene of the crash. He was not wearing a seat belt.

According to police, the crash occurred as a 2010 Hyundai Sonata vehicle was traveling west on Pine Grove Road in Centre Township.

The Sonata exited a roadway and struck a tree.

Two other occupants of the vehicle were also not wearing seat belts, and were taken to Holy Spirit Hospital for treatment of their injuries.

There is no word on their condition at this time.