Olivia’s cooks up creamy Shrimp Alfredo and topped w fire grilled Lobster

YORK TOWNSHIP, PA — Harry and Adrienne Tassou from Olivia’s Authentic Mediterranean Cuisine in Gettysburg stopped by the Fox43 Kitchen on Tuesday.

For more information: https://www.oliviasgettysburg.com/

Celebrity LobSTAR

A delicious Pistachio & Basil Pesto pasta swirled w a delightfully creamy Shrimp Alfredo and topped w fire grilled Lobster

Also includes garlic toast…

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Lobster Marinade

1 cup E.V.O.O.

1/3 cup balsamic vinegar

3 tbsp fresh basil chopped

1/2 tsp fish sauce

1 lemon - cut in half & squeezed

1 tbsp fresh chopped garlic

2 tbsp scallions - chopped

Pinch - sea salt

Pinch - black pepper

1 tsp oregano

Mix all ingredients together and marinate the lobster.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Pistachio Basil Pesto

3/4 cup E.V.O.O.

1/2 cup Romano cheese

3 cups fresh basil - chopped

1 tbsp fresh garlic - chopped

1/2 cup pistachios - shelled & crushed

1/2 lemon - juiced

Pinch - sea salt

Pinch - black pepper

Mix all ingredients together.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Cocktails

Aviation Cocktail

Gin

Maraschino liqueur

Creme de violette

Fresh squeezed lemon

Fill glass w ice. Add all ingredients. Shake. Strain into martini glass. Garnish w maraschino cherry. Cheers!

Sassy Ginger

Whiskey

Ginger beer

Cranberry juice

Fresh squeezed lime

Fresh cranberries

Fill glass w ice. Add whiskey, splash cranberry juice, fresh squeezed lime, & a few cranberries. Shake. Top off w ginger beer & garnish w cranberries and lime zest. Cheers!