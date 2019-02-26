Olivia’s cooks up creamy Shrimp Alfredo and topped w fire grilled Lobster

YORK TOWNSHIP, PA — Harry and Adrienne Tassou from Olivia’s Authentic Mediterranean Cuisine in Gettysburg stopped by the Fox43 Kitchen on Tuesday.
For more information: https://www.oliviasgettysburg.com/
Celebrity LobSTAR
A delicious Pistachio & Basil Pesto pasta swirled w a delightfully creamy Shrimp Alfredo and topped w fire grilled Lobster
Also includes garlic toast…
Lobster Marinade
1 cup E.V.O.O.
1/3 cup balsamic vinegar
3 tbsp fresh basil chopped
1/2 tsp fish sauce
1 lemon - cut in half & squeezed
1 tbsp fresh chopped garlic
2 tbsp scallions - chopped
Pinch - sea salt
Pinch - black pepper
1 tsp oregano
Mix all ingredients together and marinate the lobster.
Pistachio Basil Pesto
3/4 cup E.V.O.O.
1/2 cup Romano cheese
3 cups fresh basil - chopped
1 tbsp fresh garlic - chopped
1/2 cup pistachios - shelled & crushed
1/2 lemon - juiced
Pinch - sea salt
Pinch - black pepper
Mix all ingredients together.
Cocktails
Aviation Cocktail
Gin
Maraschino liqueur
Creme de violette
Fresh squeezed lemon
Fill glass w ice. Add all ingredients. Shake. Strain into martini glass. Garnish w maraschino cherry. Cheers!
Sassy Ginger
Whiskey
Ginger beer
Cranberry juice
Fresh squeezed lime
Fresh cranberries
Fill glass w ice. Add whiskey, splash cranberry juice, fresh squeezed lime, & a few cranberries. Shake. Top off w ginger beer & garnish w cranberries and lime zest. Cheers!