Olivia’s cooks up creamy Shrimp Alfredo and topped w fire grilled Lobster

Posted 5:13 PM, February 26, 2019, by , Updated at 03:02PM, February 26, 2019

YORK TOWNSHIP, PA — Harry and Adrienne Tassou from Olivia’s Authentic Mediterranean Cuisine in Gettysburg stopped by the Fox43 Kitchen on Tuesday.

For more information: https://www.oliviasgettysburg.com/

Celebrity LobSTAR

A delicious Pistachio & Basil Pesto pasta swirled w a delightfully creamy Shrimp Alfredo and topped w fire grilled Lobster
Also includes garlic toast…

Lobster Marinade
1 cup E.V.O.O.
1/3 cup balsamic vinegar
3 tbsp fresh basil chopped
1/2 tsp fish sauce
1 lemon - cut in half & squeezed
1 tbsp fresh chopped garlic
2 tbsp scallions - chopped
Pinch - sea salt
Pinch - black pepper
1 tsp oregano
Mix all ingredients together and marinate the lobster.

Pistachio Basil Pesto
3/4 cup E.V.O.O.
1/2 cup Romano cheese
3 cups fresh basil - chopped
1 tbsp fresh garlic - chopped
1/2 cup pistachios - shelled & crushed
1/2 lemon - juiced
Pinch - sea salt
Pinch - black pepper
Mix all ingredients together.

Cocktails
Aviation Cocktail
Gin
Maraschino liqueur
Creme de violette
Fresh squeezed lemon
Fill glass w ice.  Add all ingredients.  Shake.  Strain into martini glass.  Garnish w maraschino cherry.  Cheers!

 

 

 

Sassy Ginger
Whiskey
Ginger beer
Cranberry juice
Fresh squeezed lime
Fresh cranberries
Fill glass w ice.  Add whiskey, splash cranberry juice, fresh squeezed lime, & a few cranberries.  Shake.  Top off w ginger beer & garnish w cranberries and lime zest.  Cheers!

