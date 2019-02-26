Penguins add a pair of defensemen on NHL Trade Deadline Day

PHILADELPHIA, PA - FEBRUARY 23: Evgeni Malkin #71 of the Pittsburgh Penguins celebrates his third period goal against the Philadelphia Flyers in the 2019 Coors Light NHL Stadium Series on February 23, 2019 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Flyers went on to defeat the Penguins 4-3 in overtime. (Photo by Len Redkoles/NHLI via Getty Images)

PITTSBURGH– The Penguins bolstered their blue line for the stretch run on the last day to make trades this NHL season.

The team added D Erik Gudbranson in a deal that sent F Tanner Pearson to the Vancouver Canucks.

In a separate deal, the Penguins brought in D Chris Wideman by sending F Jean-Sebastien Dea to the Florida Panthers.

Gudbranson, 27, has struggled over 57 games of action in Vancouver this season, holding a plus/minus rating of -27. He does have 2 goals and 6 assists, including a game-winning tally.

In exchange, the Penguins sent Pearson packing, who has been disappointing in his own right.

Pearson, 26, had only 14 points over 44 games, and carried a plus/minus rating of -14.

In Wideman, 29, the Penguins are getting a defense man who has only appeared in one game for the Panthers this season.

The team sent Dea, who has also been used sparingly this season in return.

The Penguins currently sit fifth in the Metropolitan Division.

