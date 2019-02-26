× Penguins add a pair of defensemen on NHL Trade Deadline Day

PITTSBURGH– The Penguins bolstered their blue line for the stretch run on the last day to make trades this NHL season.

The team added D Erik Gudbranson in a deal that sent F Tanner Pearson to the Vancouver Canucks.

In a separate deal, the Penguins brought in D Chris Wideman by sending F Jean-Sebastien Dea to the Florida Panthers.

Gudbranson, 27, has struggled over 57 games of action in Vancouver this season, holding a plus/minus rating of -27. He does have 2 goals and 6 assists, including a game-winning tally.

In exchange, the Penguins sent Pearson packing, who has been disappointing in his own right.

Pearson, 26, had only 14 points over 44 games, and carried a plus/minus rating of -14.

In Wideman, 29, the Penguins are getting a defense man who has only appeared in one game for the Panthers this season.

The team sent Dea, who has also been used sparingly this season in return.

The Penguins currently sit fifth in the Metropolitan Division.