Police discover $10 million worth of suspected cocaine in drug smuggling investigation

ALLEGHENY COUNTY — Two Philadelphia men have been charged after an investigation into drug-smuggling activity that resulting in the seizure of 23 kilograms of cocaine from two vehicles Monday morning.

Jermaine Clark and Terry Suggs Jr., both of Philadelphia, were arrested Monday in North Braddock, Allegheny County after a lengthy investigation by State Police, the Districdt Attorney Narcotics Enforcement Team, North Versailles Police, and Swissvale Police.

The investigation of the suspected cocaine trafficking ring between Philadelphia and Pittsburgh began in June 2018, according to police.

Clark and Suggs were arrested after police stopped and searched their vehicles. Officers recovered a total of 23 kilograms of cocaine hidden in the vehicles’ hydraulic traps, police say.

The cocaine is worth an estimated $10 million, according to police.

Clark and Suggs are suspected of smuggling drugs between both cities for at least two years.

Both defendants have been charged with Possession, Possession with intent to deliver, Conspiracy and criminal use of a communication device. Both will be arraigned at the Allegheny County Jail.