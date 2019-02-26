Police: Lancaster man smashed car window, stole $1,700 worth of skiing and climbing equipment

Posted 9:41 AM, February 26, 2019, by

LANCASTER — A 44-year-old Lancaster man has been charged after police say he broke into a vehicle and stole $1,790 worth of skiing and rock-climbing gear, according to police.

Christopher J. Lapeer is charged with theft from a motor vehicle, loitering and prowling at nighttime, and criminal mischief in the incident, which occurred at 4:38 a.m. on Feb. 2, according to Manheim Township Police.

Police say Lapeer broke into a car parked along Spencer Avenue by smashing through the window, causing an estimated $300 in damage to the vehicle. He also was seen loitering around Spencer Avenue in the dark with no legitimate purpose for doing so, according to police.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.