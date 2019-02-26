× Police: Lancaster man smashed car window, stole $1,700 worth of skiing and climbing equipment

LANCASTER — A 44-year-old Lancaster man has been charged after police say he broke into a vehicle and stole $1,790 worth of skiing and rock-climbing gear, according to police.

Christopher J. Lapeer is charged with theft from a motor vehicle, loitering and prowling at nighttime, and criminal mischief in the incident, which occurred at 4:38 a.m. on Feb. 2, according to Manheim Township Police.

Police say Lapeer broke into a car parked along Spencer Avenue by smashing through the window, causing an estimated $300 in damage to the vehicle. He also was seen loitering around Spencer Avenue in the dark with no legitimate purpose for doing so, according to police.