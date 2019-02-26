× Police seek identity of suspect who allegedly stole Giant employee’s wallet

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Lancaster County — Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect accused of stealing cash from a Giant Food Store employee’s wallet.

The alleged theft occurred just before 12:45 a.m. Tuesday at the grocery store on Lititz Pike in Manheim Township.

Police say the suspect entered the store to use the coin machine when she saw the employee’s wallet at the unmanned employee-only self-checkout register — the wallet was left by the victim at 3 p.m. Monday.

The suspect allegedly opened the wallet, stole $750 in cash — which police say was the victim’s rent money — and fled the store.

Anyone with information should contact Manheim Township Police at 717-569-6401 or submit a tip here.