Police seek suspect accused of pushing man out of Lancaster parking garage

LANCASTER — Police are searching for a man they say is responsible for the injuries suffered by a man who fell or was pushed from a downtown Lancaster parking garage earlier this month.

Ryan Seals, 28, of Lancaster, is charged with aggravated assault in connection to the Feb. 10 incident, which happened at about 1:31 a.m. in the Penn Square Parking Garage on East King Street.

A 25-year-old Columbia man was found lying unconscious and unresponsive in the area of the garage, suffering from a head injury, according to Lancaster Police. He was taken to a hospital for treatment. Witnesses told police the victim was part of a group involved in an altercation prior to the incident, and may have been shoved from the garage after the fight had ended.

Police reviewed surveillance footage of the incident, and through follow-up investigations and interviews, identified Seals as the suspect who struck or shoved the victim over the wall of the parking garage.

The victim fell an estimated 25 feet, police say.

A criminal complaint was filed against Seals, and an arrest warrant was issued. But police have not yet been able to locate him.

Anyone with information on Seals’ whereabouts is asked to contact Lancaster Police Det. Eric McCrady at (717) 735-3359 or via email at mccradye@lancasterpolice.com.