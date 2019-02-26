Police stop car with gunshot holes in it after shooting incident in York City

Posted 5:27 AM, February 26, 2019, by , Updated at 05:59AM, February 26, 2019

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– A suspect is facing charges after a shots fired incident.

On February 24, police responded to a shooting incident with multiple shots fired in the “Avenues” section of York City.

During the investigation, a radio broadcast was transmitted to all police units describing a vehicle that was believed to be involved in the shooting.

Around 11:40 p.m., an officer spots the described vehicle traveling on Market Street in West York.

Police proceeded to conduct a “felony stop” on the vehicle.

They found that it was the vehicle in question due to multiple gunshot holes in it.

The driver of the vehicle initially told police that he “didn’t know anything about the shootings.”

Police impounded the vehicle that was found to contain additional evidence.

At this time, the driver, who was left unidentified by police, is facing Driving Without a License charges, but is subject to more offenses pending further investigation.

