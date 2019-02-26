Quieter with lighter winds on Tuesday, but still a bit chilly with increasing clouds

LIGHTER WINDS FOR TUESDAY: Winds continue to slowly fade, but they don’t completely calm by daybreak. There’s still a light wind under mainly clear skies, though some clouds do start to drift back into Central PA. Readings begin in the middle to upper 20s. Since there’s still a light wind, so wind chills feel like the upper teens at their lowest point. The rest of Tuesday remains a touch on the chilly side for this time of year. Expect temperatures in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees under partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies. There’s still a slight breeze, and it makes wind chills feel like the middle 20s to lower 30s. Conditions are partly clear to mostly cloudy through the night. Temperatures dip into the lower to middle 20s. There’s a small chance for a few flurries.

CHILLY BUT QUIET THROUGH MIDWEEK: Wednesday brings the next chance for precipitation. We’re monitoring the chance for a couple rain and/or snow showers, so it’s nothing major. The best chance is later during the day and into the evening to the north and northwest of Harrisburg. It’s another chilly day too, with temperatures in the middle 30s to near 40 degrees. An isolated snow shower or two is still possible through Wednesday night. Thursday is quiet with partly cloudy skies. Expect temperatures in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Thursday night into Friday brings the next chance for snow showers with the next system. There’s the chance for some mixing with rain in some spots too. By the afternoon, conditions should be drier, with a little bit of sun sneaking through too. There’s still some uncertainty, so we’ll continue to bring you the latest details as they become clearer. Temperatures fall back a bit, with readings in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees.

UNSETTLED WEEKEND OUTLOOK: The weekend forecast is currently looking 50/50 for the region. There’s the chance for showers to linger into the Saturday forecast. Be ready to have the umbrella nearby just in case. There are some indications that snow could mix in, but there’s still a good amount of uncertainty with the forecast, so check back for updates. Temperatures are a bit milder, with readings in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Sunday dries out, but a potent burst of arctic air settles into the region. It’s breezy, with afternoon temperatures in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Winds chills in the teens and lower 20s are possible. Monday is still quite frigid. Skies are partly cloudy, and the winds are less breezy. Temperatures reach the upper 20s to near 30 degrees.

Stay Weather Smart with FOX43! Have a great Tuesday!