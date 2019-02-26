× Ravens release WR Michael Crabtree

BALTIMORE– The Ravens are releasing a receiver that the team signed as a free agent just a year ago.

The team informed WR Michael Crabtree that he is being released, according to reports.

Crabtree, 31, didn’t make a huge impact in his lone season in Baltimore, catching 54 passes for 607 yards and 3 TD’s.

While the Ravens’ offense changed to fit QB Lamar Jackson and ultimately resulted in less passing attempts and yardage, the team expected more from Crabtree when he signed a 3-year $21 million deal last off season.

While the move will save the Ravens some money against the cap, the team is expected to be active in the wide receiver market, as WR Willie Snead would be to top target on the team’s current depth chart.