× State Police looking for endangered missing man from Schuylkill County

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — State Police are looking for an endangered missing man from Schuylkill County.

Richard Messersmith, 78, left his residence in Tower City, Porter Township Monday afternoon and has not returned home since, State Police say.

Messersmith was last seen around 12:34 p.m. Monday at BB&T Bank located in Lykens, Dauphin County.

He was wearing a black jacket, jeans, sweatshirt and sneakers while driving a 2011 silver Ford Ranger pick up truck. License plate: WR69923.

Anyone with information should contact Trooper Jeffrey Hummel at 570-754-4600. Reference incident number: PA2019-244267.