State Police looking for endangered missing man from Schuylkill County

Posted 5:06 PM, February 26, 2019, by

Richard Messersmith

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — State Police are looking for an endangered missing man from Schuylkill County.

Richard Messersmith, 78, left his residence in Tower City, Porter Township Monday afternoon and has not returned home since, State Police say.

Messersmith was last seen around 12:34 p.m. Monday at BB&T Bank located in Lykens, Dauphin County.

He was wearing a black jacket, jeans, sweatshirt and sneakers while driving a 2011 silver Ford Ranger pick up truck. License plate: WR69923.

Anyone with information should contact Trooper Jeffrey Hummel at 570-754-4600. Reference incident number: PA2019-244267.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.