× Teacher accused of showing photo of his penis to student

BETHEL TOWNSHIP, Lebanon County — A teacher at Northern Lebanon High School is accused of showing a 17-year-old student a picture of his penis, according to a State Police report.

Matthew Lord, 36, allegedly showed the cell phone picture to the student on September 18, the report says.

Lord has been charged with unlawful contact with a minor, corruption of minors and indecent exposure, court documents show. He was arraigned Tuesday and unsecured bail was set at $50,000.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April.