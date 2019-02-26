× Texas woman accused of scamming Dover Township business out of $13,470

DOVER, York County — A 31-year-old Houston woman has been charged with scamming a York County business out of more than $13,000 in 2017, according to a criminal complaint filed by Northern York County Regional Police.

Angela Marie Arraiga is charged with theft by deception and receiving stolen property in the case, which occurred in August of 2017, according to police.

Police say she stole the money from Panagraphics Incorporated, a metal fabrication company located on Raycom Road in Dover.

According to police, the company’s president, Ashton Deist, contacted officers on August 22, 2017, claiming that someone had copied his email address and sent several emails to his secretary requesting money be sent to Houston.

The emails began on July 20, 2017, when the suspect, later identified as Arraiga, sent an email requesting payment for a vendor and emphasizing the payment needed to be made that day. The address of Arraiga’s bank and her account information was included in the email, police say.

The secretary believed the emails were coming from Deist, and authorized the transfer of $13,470 in funds to Arraiga’s account, according to police.

After being contacted by Deist, police began investigating. A search warrant was sent to JP Morgan Chase to provide Arraiga’s account information, police say.

Police received the account information and video surveillance from the bank relating to the case in November 2017, according to the criminal complaint.

Surveillance showed Arraiga taking possession of the fraudulent money on July 20, 2017, depositing the funds in her account.

Within four days, police say, Arraiga removed the money via high-dollar withdrawals.

Police say they located surveillance video of Arraiga withdrawing the money from ATMs in Texas, according to the criminal complaint.

Arraiga ignored several messages left on her phone number asking her to contact them, according to the criminal complaint. Charges against her were filed on Nov. 18, 2017.

She was arraigned on the charges Tuesday morning, according to court documents. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for March 11.