The Cave offering climbing experience for all ages in New Cumberland

CUMBERLAND COUNTY -- FOX43 Morning News is climbing to new heights at an indoor rocking climbing experience in New Cumberland.

The Cave, located at 400 Bridge Street offers a variety of levels for climbers of all ages. Owners of the bouldering gym believe anywhere there is a rock, you can climb and if you can walk, you can climb.

The family owned and operated indoor rock climbing business is celebrating it's one-year anniversary. You can visit The Cave during business hours, or rent the bouldering gym for birthday parties, group and corporate events.

During your first visit to The Cave you will need to take a starter course on proper climbing and safety regulations. You can read the regulations here

You will also be required to wear proper attire and climbing shoes, which can be rented at The Cave.

