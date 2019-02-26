× Want to rent a Shake Shack food truck for your party? Here’s how

Looking to spice up a party or event? Shake Shack would like to help.

The company recently announced on its website it is renting out food trucks for private events.

The burger chain’s food trucks are only available in four states — including Pennsylvania — but the closest Shake Shack location to our area is at the King of Prussia Mall.

To reserve a food truck for your event, go to the Shake Shack website. Reservations must be made at least two weeks in advance. Pricing is based on the duration of the event and the number of estimated people in attendance.