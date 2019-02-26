York Central Market kicks off Restaurant Week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK, Pa.-- The York Central Market is kicking off their involvement in York Restaurant week!

For one week, vendors at the market will offer special menus for breakfast, lunch, and dinner at a discounted price. Each vendor will vary with what options they cook for hungry guests!

Fox 43 got a chance to meet with some of them ahead of the market opening at 7:00 a.m., on Tuesday.

Mezzogiorno, specializes in Italian and uses fresh, locally gown ingredients.

Peppers Grille, has a menu inspired by family cook outs and BBQ.

Mudhook Brewing Co., is a locally owned brew pub with signature craft beer, apps, and more. Restaurant week is the launch of their new deli sandwich's.

Bair's Friend Chicken, the name says it all! They use a secret family recipe for their fried chicken, and dutch potatoes.

Busy Bee, is traditional American food with a 'Drewish' twist!

Stop by the Central Market to experience York Restaurant week, it ends on Sunday. For more information on when the market is open you can visit their website.