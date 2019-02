× York Suburban School District reported allegations of ‘inappropriate behavior by one of our employees’ to authorities

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The York Suburban School District said in a letter Tuesday that it has reported allegations of “inappropriate behavior by one of our employees” to authorities.

The school district added that it recently became aware of the allegations. Specifics have not yet been released.

The school district said that it’s conducting its own investigation into the matter.

You can read the full letter below: