Woman who burglarized homes during funerals faces more charges

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. – A woman accused of searching obituaries and burglarizing the homes of families attending funerals is now facing similar charges in a second county, according to WHNT.

The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office Investigation Division arrested Jennifer Lynn Azizian, 43, Tuesday and charged her with third-degree burglary and second-degree theft of property.

LSCO investigators began investigating after a burglary was reported Jan. 26. Authorities said the homeowner returned from a funeral to find her home had been burglarized.

Investigators worked with police in Morgan County and, finding similarities between two incidents, identified Azizian as a suspect.

According to investigators, there is evidence Azizian had been researching obituaries and targeting mourning families for some time. Along with Tuesday’s charges, Azizian faces four counts of third-degree burglary and one count of first-degree criminal mischief in Morgan County.

Azizian turned herself in at the Lawrence County Jail and has since been released on bond.

 

