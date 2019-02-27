× Central York HS student will be charged after making bomb threat, district says

YORK COUNTY — A Central York High School student is facing charges after allegedly phoning in a bomb threat Tuesday morning, according to the school district.

Springettsbury Township Police will file charges against the student, the district said. The threat was made via telephone call to the Central York School District Administration Office, the district said. It was not aimed at any school in the district, according to a statement.

“The safety and security of Central York School District’s students, faculty and staff is of the utmost importance,” the Central York School District’s statement said. “We appreciate the Springettsbury Township Police Department’s responsiveness and their ongoing commitment to the safety and security of our district and community.”