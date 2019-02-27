× Columbia man cited for ignoring school crossing guard’s instructions

COLUMBIA, Lancaster County — A 39-year-old Columbia man has been cited after police say he ignored a crossing guard in a Feb. 15 incident.

Columbia Borough Police say Nolan J. Bronner, 39, failed to follow instructions giving by a school crossing guard on several occasions, the most recent coming on at 8:27 a.m. on Feb. 15. A caller who reported the latest alleged violation to police said Bronner’s refusal to comply with the crossing guard’s directives caused safety issues for several people.

Bronner is cited with failure to obey pedestrian traffic-control devices and regulations, according to police.