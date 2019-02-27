× Dauphin County woman accused of access device fraud

LOWER SWATARA TOWNSHIP — Police in Lower Swatara Township have charged a 27-year-old Dauphin County woman with six counts of access device fraud after they say she used a victim’s bank account information, bank card, and credit card to make several fraudulent personal purchases and other transactions.

Destany Nicole Guadalupe-Rosario, of Lower Swatara Township, also paid several bills and sent money to herself via the Facebook Pay app, police say. The investigation began in December 2018.

Police are still trying to locate Guadalupe-Rosario, who may still be using the name Destiny Miller. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Lower Swatara Township Police at (717) 939-0463.