District 3 says York High’s next boys basketball playoff game is closed to the public

Posted 10:21 AM, February 27, 2019, by
basketball

YORK — Thursday’s District 3 Class 5A boys basketball playoff game between York High and Northern York will not be open to the public, according to the official District 3 playoff bracket.

The decision to close the game to the public comes after six people were charged with disorderly conduct in a post-game melee Tuesday night, following York’s 66-63 loss to Muhlenberg. Four of the people charged were adults, and two were students — one from York, and one from Muhlenberg.

The Bearcats host Northern York at 4 p.m. in the Class 5A consolation bracket. The winner of the game will finish in third place.

The Reading Eagle reported that District 3 allotted 30 tickets to each school so that parents can attend the game. No tickets will be sold at the gate, according to a statement on the District 3 website.

 

