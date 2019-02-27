× Etters man wanted for kidnapping, rape arrested by U.S. Marshals

CARLISLE — An Etters man wanted for kidnapping and raping a woman last year was taken into custody by members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force Wednesday morning in Carlisle, according to U.S. Marshal Martin J. Pane.

Lucas Glinski, 21, was charged by Newberry Township Police with kidnapping, rape, and related offenses. He is accused of raping a woman twice in the span of an hour on the night of June 18, 2018, and pulling her into his pickup truck against her will and driving off about a week later, police say.

Glinski was arrested without incident Wednesday morning on the first block of King Drive in Carlisle. He was turned over to the York County Sheriff’s Office Central Booking Unit for arraignment and processing.

“Victims of violent crimes have a right to face the accused in a court of law,” said Pane in a press release. “Today, the U.S. Marshals Service along with our fugitive task force partners ensured this suspect will have his day in court.”