Footprints in snow help police determine two suspects in Lebanon County burglary

LEBANON COUNTY — State Police say tracks in the snow led to the arrest of two suspects in a burglary that occurred Feb. 20 in Heidelberg Township.

Anthony Ramos, 20, and Ryan Beamer, 18, both of Schaefferstown, are charged with burglary in the incident, which occurred on the 400 block of Oak Street, police say.

The investigation began around 11:56 p.m., when police responded to an automatic interior alarm at the residence. Two men were seen running from the rear of a residence in the same area, according to police.

When police arrived at the scene, they discovered a glass door at the rear of the residence had been broken. Troopers followed tracks in the snow leading from the residence, and followed them to identify the potential suspects. A few hours later, police say, after further investigation and interviews, police arrested Ramos and Beamer and charged them in the incident.

An empty iPhone box taken from the victim’s residence was found near the scene, police say.