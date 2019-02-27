FOX43 Focal Point: A day in the life managing diabetes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK, Pa. -- All week long FOX43 has shown stories about diabetes, whether it's new technology, or simply breaking down the different times. FOX43's camera crews followed reporter Samantha Galvez for a day, to see what life is like living with diabetes.

Throughout the day, Galvez had to change her insulin pump, which involves injecting a new pump site and refilling the cartridge with insulin.

She also had to check her blood sugar multiple times a day. If she wasn't within range, she had to either give insulin or eat food to compensate. Anytime she ate, she had to count her carbohydrates to know how to properly dose.

In the midst of it all, Galvez had to stay focused on the story she was working on all day. Which includes making phone calls, shooting, writing, editing, posting to the web, and going live.

Galvez said diabetes takes no breaks; monitoring is a 24/7 job, 365 days a year.