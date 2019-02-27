× Hanover eagles lay first egg in their nest in Codorus State Park

HANOVER — Eagle watchers rejoice!

The Hanover bald eagles nesting in Codorus State Park laid their first egg Tuesday at about 5:07 p.m., according to HDonTap, which installed the 4K high-definition cameras over the nest this year.

The eagles, named “Freedom” and “Liberty” have been delighting viewers for five years.

Their nest, located about 75 feet off the ground in a tree outside a private residence at the park,