× Hershey Medical Center will no longer use live animals in medical training

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A spokesman for Hershey Medical Center confirmed to FOX43 that live animals will no longer be used in medical training.

The Daily Collegian was first to report the news.

The spokesman added that the last time the method was used was in July 2018.

The Daily Collegian reported in December 2018 that the medical center was using live pigs in Emergency Medical Training for residents.