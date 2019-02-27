× Janet Jackson to launch a Las Vegas residency

Janet Jackson is headed to Sin City.

The five-time Grammy winner announced on Tuesday that she will be launching her first-ever Las Vegas residency in May. Titled “Metamorphosis,” show will begin May 17 and run until August.

“‘Metamorphosis’ peels back the layers of the immensely private life of Janet Jackson, sharing her transformation from a young girl with issues of self-esteem to global Icon,” a press release for the show read.

“The centerpiece of this all new thought-provoking show, will be Janet herself, captivating you through your senses with electrifying visuals, explosive dance numbers, chart-topping hits and fan favorite deep cuts,” the statement continued. “Fans will follow her path to self-love, empowerment, motherhood and activism, amidst the challenges faced along her personal journey.'”

Jackson welcomed her first child, a son, in 2017, and talked about the joy motherhood has brought into her life.

“The height of happiness is holding my baby son in my arms and hearing him coo, or when I look into his smiling eyes and watch him respond to my tenderness,” Jackson shared in Essence. “When I kiss him. When I sing him softly to sleep. During those sacred times, happiness is everywhere. Happiness is in gratitude to God. Happiness is saying, ‘Thank you, God, for my life, my energy and my capacity to grow in love.'”

The singer dropped her first single in three years last March titled, “Made For Now.”

Jackson joins Celine Dion, Britney Spears, Mariah Carey and the Backstreet Boys as artists who have had Las Vegas shows. Her concerts will take place at the Park MGM’s Park Theater, where Lady Gaga is currently in residence.

Tickets for “Metamorphosis” go on sale Saturday.