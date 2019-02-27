× Megan’s Law offender failed to verify new address, police say

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — An arrest warrant has been issued for a Megan’s Law offender for failing to verify his address.

Howard Freeman, 59, faces two counts of failure to comply with Megan’s Law requirements.

Police say Freeman failed to notify State Police of his new address after he moved from his residence in the 900 block of East Orange Street.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Freeman should contact Manheim Township Police at 717-569-6401 or submit a tip here.