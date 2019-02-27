Middletown man wanted on possible child abuse, possession of drugs charges

Posted 11:22 AM, February 27, 2019, by

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Police are seeking assistance in located a wanted Middletown man for reported child abuse and possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia.

Brandon Schreck, 35, is wanted on charges of possession of a small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

On December 27, police were dispatched to the 100 block of Ann Street for a reported child abuse call and suspected drug activity.

Upon arrival, police made contact with Schreck and an adult woman.

There were also four juvenile children found to be in the residence.

Any information as to the whereabouts of Schreck, you’re asked to contact Warrant Officer- Ptlm. Keegan Wenner or (717-810-6528).

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.