Middletown man wanted on possible child abuse, possession of drugs charges

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Police are seeking assistance in located a wanted Middletown man for reported child abuse and possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia.

Brandon Schreck, 35, is wanted on charges of possession of a small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

On December 27, police were dispatched to the 100 block of Ann Street for a reported child abuse call and suspected drug activity.

Upon arrival, police made contact with Schreck and an adult woman.

There were also four juvenile children found to be in the residence.

Any information as to the whereabouts of Schreck, you’re asked to contact Warrant Officer- Ptlm. Keegan Wenner or (717-810-6528).