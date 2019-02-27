Mostly quiet middle part of the week, watching weekend precipitation chances

STAYING DRY: The quick early morning flurry chance dies off throughout the morning for our northern counties as winds fully lighten for today. Mostly cloudy skies persist. Afternoon temperatures rise to around the 40-degree mark area-wide. Overnight lows dip into the upper-20s and low-30s. Thursday is a near carbon copy of today with a northerly, at times northeasterly, wind shift. Afternoon highs near 40 once again dominate the area Thursday afternoon.

RAIN OR SNOW?: A brief snow chance Friday morning looked less likely on yesterday’s model runs, but we’re still keeping an eye on it with temperatures starting just below freezing. The afternoon jumps into the low-40s with partly cloudy skies. We still watch Saturday and Sunday with earnest on what type of precipitation will fall late Saturday into Sunday morning, and again late Sunday into Monday morning. Current forecast holds with rain mixing in with snow before precipitation ends. Sunday is colder with highs in the low-30s, with the question being how much moisture moves into the area. We could see a little mixing again between light snow and moderate rain, but we’re closely riding the freezing line. Stay tuned for updates.

HEADING INTO NEXT WEEK: Next week is colder after any precipitation chance early Monday morning. Most of the day is dry with highs near 30-degrees. Mostly sunny skies dominate Tuesday with a colder morning in the teens. Highs recover to the mid-30s as we round out the 7-Day Forecast.

Stay “Weather Smart” with the FOX43 Weather Team all week long!

-Meteorologist Bradon Long