Multiple snow chances in the coming days plus significantly below average temperatures next week!

TRANQUIL THURSDAY: Clouds build in tonight along with a weak clipper system that will bring some accumulating snow to northern portions of the state. We remain mainly dry tonight aside from the chance for a few flurries across our northernmost counties. Winds calm down for a brief period overnight before picking up again by dawn. Temperatures take a tumble back into the low 30s tonight, but wind chills by tomorrow morning will be in the teens! Clouds should clear through the overnight period and allow for sunshine to return for the first half of Thursday. Then we are monitoring another system that could bring some minor snow accumulations to our southern counties. Snow will overspread the area late Thursday night, and taper off during the predawn hours of Friday morning. Accumulations should be at or just under an inch to start off Meteorological Spring (March 1st)!

MULTIPLE SNOW CHANCES COMING: Old Man Winter just won’t hang up the hat, we are tracking multiple snow chances in the coming days. The first one will likely bring minor accumulations Thursday night into Friday morning. After that, we dry up for a brief period of time and then we could see another rain/snow mix overnight into the start of the weekend. There will likely be another winter weather event on Saturday as well towards the evening. Models are differing on precipitation type at this point, but it looks like our northernmost counties will see snow, while southern counties see a rain/snow to entirely rain mix. The best chance for some accumulating snow that isn’t minor will be Sunday. The major models keep flip-flopping, but at this point we have enough moisture that if temperatures are cold enough would support a big snow event. The GFS model has all snow Sunday starting around sunrise and continuing through the early morning hours on Monday. The European model on the other hand has all rain showers on Sunday, but given temperatures being forecast in the low to mid 30s – there is a good chance this will be a snow event as opposed to rain. We will continue to monitor this threat.

SIGNIFICANT COOL-DOWN NEXT WEEK: To kick off Meteorological Spring, Mother Nature is throwing us a real curve ball! Temperatures Monday will crash into the upper 20s to about 30 degrees for highs across the area. With a fresh snow pack on the ground, overnight lows Monday night and Tuesday night could drop into the low teens and even single digits! These temperatures are going to be 15 to 20 degrees below average for this time of year. With breezy conditions Wednesday, we could be talking wind chills in the teens all day!

