× Nick Foles is officially a free agent; Eagles decline to use franchise tag on him

PHILADELPHIA — Nick Foles is officially a free agent after the Philadephia Eagles declined to use the franchise tag on the backup quarterback.

The MVP of Super Bowl LII is free to sign with any team he chooses, according to a report on NFL.com.

“We’ve decided to let Nick (Foles) become a free agent,” general manager Howie Roseman told the NFL’s website.

The Eagles also confirmed the decision via Twitter.