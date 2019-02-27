× NTSB: Improperly installed gas connection probable cause of deadly home explosion in July 2017

WASHINGTON D.C. — The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said Wednesday that an improperly installed gas connection was the probable cause of a deadly explosion in July 2017 in Manor Township, Lancaster County.

Utility crews were investigating a reported gas leak on the property of a residence in the 200 block of Springdale Lane on July 2 when the home exploded. One UGI worker was killed while three other people — two additional UGI workers and a PA One employee — were injured. Six neighboring homes were condemned.

Further investigation revealed that the assembly of the tapping tee — the connection between the gas main and the home’s individual gas line — was incorrectly installed because a locking sleeve was not attached to the main.

The NTSB said that the incorrect installation, plus two of the four nylon bolts which hold the tee assembly in place being fractured due to slow crack growth, allowed gas to escape.